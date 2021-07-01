S. Korea, U.N. office hold joint youth forum on disarmament, nonproliferation
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the U.N. disarmament office held a joint forum this week involving young people from around the world to discuss and raise awareness about disarmament and nonproliferation, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
The two-day forum, which ended Wednesday, marked the first of its kind that South Korea and the U.N. office has co-hosted on the disarmament and nonproliferation issues for younger generations.
Seoul has been championing the agenda, with last year's adoption by a U.N. committee of a South Korea-drafted resolution on encouraging youth participation in disarmament and nonproliferation issues.
At this week's forum, 25 young guests from 22 countries, including two from Seoul, gathered together via video link to discuss ways to enhance efforts in preventing weapons proliferation and achieving U.N. targets for reducing armed violence.
The young participants later adopted a declaration calling for efforts to promote international disarmament and nonproliferation.
"In particular, participants stressed the importance of young people around the world actively engaging in achieving peace and stability through sustainable international disarmament and nonproliferation," the ministry said in a release.
Also present at the forum were Ham Sang-wook, South Korea's deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, and Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general of disarmament affairs.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea to inject 50 bln won into animation industry
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week