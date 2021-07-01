Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

July 01, 2021

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 10

Incheon 29/21 Sunny 10

Suwon 31/21 Sunny 10

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/21 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 30

Jeonju 31/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/22 Sunny 10

Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0

Busan 29/21 Cloudy 20

