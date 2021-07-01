Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:12 July 01, 2021
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Sunny 10
Incheon 29/21 Sunny 10
Suwon 31/21 Sunny 10
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 32/21 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/21 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 28/20 Sunny 30
Jeonju 31/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/22 Sunny 10
Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0
Busan 29/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
