New autonomous police system takes effect to offer community-oriented services
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- An autonomous police system went into effect nationwide Thursday in what appears to be the biggest organizational change since the inauguration of the country's police 76 years ago.
The system was designed to disperse power within the police after President Moon Jae-in's reform of the prosecution service led to more investigative authority for the police. It is also aimed at providing people with more community-oriented policing services.
It came into being in accordance with the new act introduced early this year that detailed the organization and operation of the national police and the autonomous police.
Under the act, police duties are divided into three -- the national police tasked with security and intelligence gathering, the autonomous police dealing with matters closely related to people's livelihoods and public safety and the National Office of Investigation (NOI) focusing on general investigation.
In detail, the autonomous police will deal with matters such as drunk driving and domestic and school violence. Approximately 65,000 police officers, slightly more than half of the total national police force of 120,000, will be assigned to autonomous police duties.
Unlike before when the police force was under the jurisdiction of the central government, the autonomous police will be governed by a seven-strong committee under each of the country's 18 major cities and provinces.
Autonomous police forces have already unveiled their first missions tailored to their community needs, such as traffic safety for children in the southwestern city of Gwangju and establishing law and order on beaches in the eastern port city of Busan. South Chungcheong Province vowed to operate an emergency medical center for people who suffer injuries while drunk.
Getting budget for projects will become much easier and faster, as the central government is not involved in the decision making process.
But confusion could ensue for the time being, critics warned, as job assignment, budget and personnel matters are not clearly and fully identified within the police. Resisting undue influence from local influential figures, if any, remains another concern, they said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
Top court confirms acquittal of man who refused enlistment for nonviolence beliefs
-
K-pop girl groups take center stage on S. Korean music charts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(URGENT) N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapse in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
U.S. respects S. Korea's decision to bow out of multinational military drill: Pentagon