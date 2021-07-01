Samsung to log strong Q2 earnings on chip biz: analysts

The South Korean tech giant was projected to log 11.2 trillion-won (US$9.9) billion in operating profit for the April-June period, up 37.6 percent from a year earlier, while its sales were estimated to increase 15.8 percent on-year to 61.3 trillion won over the period, according to the data from 15 local brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, last month.