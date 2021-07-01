Seoul stocks extend losses late Thur. morning on virus worries
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Thursday morning as concerns of new coronavirus variants weakened investors' appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.27 points, or 0.37 percent, to trade at 3,284.41 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a lackluster start after South Korean authorities pushed back the easing of the distancing measures in the greater Seoul area for a week, citing risks from the highly contagious delta strain of COVID-19.
Bio advanced in Seoul, while auto and tech slowed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.62 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.96 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged down 0.12 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 1.66 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.84 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 2.35 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,132.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.55 won from the previous session's close.
