Hyundai Rotem wins 154.5 bln-won train car order in Australia
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 154.5 billion-won (US$136 million) order for train cars in Australia.
Hyundai Rotem will supply 56 double-decker train cars to the Transport for New South Wales by 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It is the second additional order from the local transport agency.
Hyundai Rotem advanced to the Australian railway systems market in 2016 with an 880 billion-won order for double-decker train cars from the transport agency, a company spokesman said.
In 2019, the company signed a 82.6 billion-won double-decker train car order with the agency in the first additional order, he said.
Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts