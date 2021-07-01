With roster unveiled, Olympic football team's focus shifts to defense, set pieces

Kim's initial camp opened with 28 players on May 31, and two more joined them later in June. After two friendly matches against Ghana, Kim whittled down the list to 23 players for the next camp that opened on June 22. Then came Wednesday's announcement of 18 players, a group that includes three players over the Olympic tournament age limit of 24 -- forwards Hwang Ui-jo and Kwon Chang-hoon, and defender Kim Min-jae.

