Seoul delays easing of outdoor rally restrictions due to COVID-19 surge
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The current ban on outdoor rallies of 10 or more people in Seoul will remain in place until next week, the metropolitan government said Thursday, scrapping its earlier plan to ease the restrictions at the beginning of this month.
Earlier this week, the Seoul city government announced a decision to lift its ban on rallies of 10 or more and allow rallies of fewer than 50 people throughout the capital, effective Thursday, in line with the central government's eased social distancing rules against COVID-19.
Confronted with a recent spike in new coronavirus cases, however, the city government finally decided to hold off on the plan to loosen restrictions on outdoor rallies at least until next Wednesday. Seoul's daily new virus cases remained in the 300s for the second consecutive day Thursday after surging to a yearly high of 375 the previous day.
The city government also said that the outright ban on outdoor rallies of any size in public squares in the city center, including Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Station Plaza and Cheonggye Plaza, will also remain in effect until next Wednesday.
The government explained that its decision to extend the outdoor rally restrictions and ban for one week was made in consideration of public safety and welfare. It added that violators will be fined up to 3 million won (US$2,660).
