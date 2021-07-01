Outgoing USFK chief awarded medal for his service in Korea
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Gen. Robert Abrams, the outgoing commander of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), received South Korea's top state medal from President Moon Jae-in on Thursday for his contribution to the alliance and the defense of the region.
The president bestowed the Tongil Medal, the highest national security merit, on Abrams during a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.
Abrams is scheduled to leave the post on Friday, having led 28,500 American troops here for nearly three years. He has doubled as head of the allies' Combined Forces Command.
Moon also gave him a sword adorned with a tiger and his wife a bunch of flowers with the meaning of hope of peace in Korea on the foundation of friendship between South Korea and the U.S., according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Also present at the ceremony were Gen. Paul LaCamera, appointed as new top USFK commander, and Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
The change of command ceremony is to be held Friday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts