Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
SUWON, South Korea, July 1 (Yonhap) -- A presidential secretary was indicted Thursday on the charge of abuse of power in allegedly orchestrating an illegal exit ban on a former vice justice minister.
Prosecutors in the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted Lee Gwang-cheol, presidential secretary for civil affairs, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Lee is accused of colluding with Cha Gyu-geun, commissioner of the Korea Immigration Service, and prosecutor Lee Kyu-won to stop former Vice Minister Kim Hak-ui from leaving the country with falsified documents in March 2019.
At that time, prosecutors sought to reinvestigate allegations that the former vice minister received sexual favors from a local businessman more than a decade ago.
The secretary is also suspected of wielding undue influence later that year, by interfering with an investigation into the case. He allegedly asked Cho Kuk, then presidential secretary for civil affairs, to help the prosecutor Lee avoid an investigation.
While the prosecutors did not include the charge in their indictment Thursday, they said they will review whether to bring further charges against the secretary.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts