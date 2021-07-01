Korea Shipbuilding bags 853 bln-won orders for 10 ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Thursday that it has signed deals worth 853 billion won (US$753 million) to construct 10 ships with overseas companies.
Under a 417 billion-won deal signed with New Zealand company Kiwirail Ltd., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a unit of KSOE, will build two 53,000-ton RO-PAXes to be propelled by electricity and diesel, and deliver them by May 2026, KSOE said.
Ro-Pax, which is short for Roll-on Roll-off Passenger, is a ship built with passenger accommodation and freight vehicle transport facilities.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has also obtained a 106 billion-won deal with an Oceanian company to build three 1,800 TEU container carriers, which will be delivered by March 2023.
TEU, or twenty-foot equivalent unit, refers to the unit of the capacity of a container ship.
Another deal signed with a European company calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to construct two 2,800 TEU container carriers and one 2,100 TEU container carrier and deliver them by the first half of 2023.
In particular, the 2,100 TEU container carrier will become the world's first ship to be equipped with engines to be powered by methanol that is considered one of the eco-friendly fuels like liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), KSOE said.
Under a 187.8 billion-won deal with a Liberian company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., another unit of KSOE, will build two 86,000 cubic meter LPG carriers and deliver them by September 2023.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
