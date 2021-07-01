KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LGInt 31,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 22,000 DN 200
CJ 106,500 DN 500
JWPHARMA 30,300 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 3,030 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 0
Daesang 27,450 DN 300
Yuhan 65,600 UP 2,500
CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 5,000
DOOSAN 94,100 DN 1,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,500 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 40,100 DN 500
HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 850
DL 79,700 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,150 DN 200
KIA CORP. 90,500 UP 900
SK hynix 124,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 640,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 57,800 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,250 0
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 UP 150
Kogas 36,450 DN 450
Hanwha 31,400 DN 350
DB HiTek 62,400 0
AmoreG 63,800 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 242,000 UP 2,500
SKNetworks 5,990 DN 30
ORION Holdings 17,000 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 10,450 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 141,500 UP 4,500
KCC 333,500 DN 10,000
SKBP 128,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,220 DN 130
KAL 31,250 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,890 UP 30
LG Corp. 100,500 DN 2,000
Daewoong 47,800 UP 1,050
BukwangPharm 20,350 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 73,300 UP 300
(MORE)
