KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 July 01, 2021

POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 UP 4,000
SamyangFood 90,300 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 454,000 DN 7,000
BoryungPharm 23,500 DN 100
L&L 13,900 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,500 DN 200
TaekwangInd 1,167,000 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 282,000 DN 3,500
Nongshim 314,000 UP 500
SGBC 96,700 DN 300
GCH Corp 35,250 UP 1,150
LotteChilsung 142,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 200
POSCO 345,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 53,700 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 80,100 DN 600
NHIS 12,650 DN 250
Hyosung 106,500 UP 3,500
DongwonInd 262,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 52,500 DN 400
LS 71,100 UP 300
GC Corp 335,500 UP 7,000
GS E&C 42,300 DN 600
LOTTE 39,300 DN 900
GS Retail 37,800 DN 850
Ottogi 541,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 724,000 UP 26,000
IlyangPharm 38,800 UP 900
F&F Holdings 38,500 UP 850
MERITZ SECU 4,690 DN 45
HtlShilla 95,900 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 82,200 UP 5,700
SamsungElecMech 177,000 0
KPIC 239,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 104,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,370 DN 60
SKC 156,000 DN 2,500
OCI 122,500 UP 5,000
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
