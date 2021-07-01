POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 UP 4,000

SamyangFood 90,300 DN 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,650 UP 350

CJ CheilJedang 454,000 DN 7,000

BoryungPharm 23,500 DN 100

L&L 13,900 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,900 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,500 DN 200

TaekwangInd 1,167,000 UP 1,000

Shinsegae 282,000 DN 3,500

Nongshim 314,000 UP 500

SGBC 96,700 DN 300

GCH Corp 35,250 UP 1,150

LotteChilsung 142,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 200

POSCO 345,000 DN 3,000

DB INSURANCE 53,700 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 80,100 DN 600

NHIS 12,650 DN 250

Hyosung 106,500 UP 3,500

DongwonInd 262,000 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 52,500 DN 400

LS 71,100 UP 300

GC Corp 335,500 UP 7,000

GS E&C 42,300 DN 600

LOTTE 39,300 DN 900

GS Retail 37,800 DN 850

Ottogi 541,000 DN 3,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 724,000 UP 26,000

IlyangPharm 38,800 UP 900

F&F Holdings 38,500 UP 850

MERITZ SECU 4,690 DN 45

HtlShilla 95,900 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 82,200 UP 5,700

SamsungElecMech 177,000 0

KPIC 239,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 104,500 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,370 DN 60

SKC 156,000 DN 2,500

OCI 122,500 UP 5,000

(MORE)