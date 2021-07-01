Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 July 01, 2021

LS ELECTRIC 56,300 UP 400
KorZinc 430,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,680 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 86,700 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 61,100 UP 300
S-Oil 101,000 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 226,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 262,000 DN 500
HMM 44,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 103,000 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 220,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 287,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,150 UP 150
S-1 82,500 UP 600
KSOE 132,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 DN 50
Handsome 41,950 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,650 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 7,740 DN 280
COWAY 81,500 UP 2,800
ZINUS 107,000 UP 4,000
Hanchem 240,500 DN 5,000
DWS 43,650 DN 1,150
KEPCO 24,600 DN 250
SamsungSecu 44,350 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 17,500 DN 350
Hanon Systems 16,650 UP 100
SK 276,500 DN 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 85,300 DN 700
SKTelecom 315,000 DN 5,000
SNT MOTIV 70,800 DN 200
HyundaiElev 52,500 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 114,500 DN 1,000
IBK 10,350 DN 150
DONGSUH 30,300 DN 200
SamsungEng 23,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 8,770 UP 230
