LS ELECTRIC 56,300 UP 400

KorZinc 430,000 DN 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,680 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 86,700 DN 700

IS DONGSEO 61,100 UP 300

S-Oil 101,000 DN 1,500

LG Innotek 226,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 262,000 DN 500

HMM 44,200 UP 300

HYUNDAI WIA 103,000 UP 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 220,000 UP 1,000

Mobis 287,000 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,150 UP 150

S-1 82,500 UP 600

KSOE 132,000 DN 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 DN 50

Handsome 41,950 DN 1,000

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,650 DN 250

KUMHOTIRE 7,740 DN 280

COWAY 81,500 UP 2,800

ZINUS 107,000 UP 4,000

Hanchem 240,500 DN 5,000

DWS 43,650 DN 1,150

KEPCO 24,600 DN 250

SamsungSecu 44,350 DN 600

KG DONGBU STL 17,500 DN 350

Hanon Systems 16,650 UP 100

SK 276,500 DN 6,000

ShinpoongPharm 85,300 DN 700

SKTelecom 315,000 DN 5,000

SNT MOTIV 70,800 DN 200

HyundaiElev 52,500 DN 600

LOTTE SHOPPING 114,500 DN 1,000

IBK 10,350 DN 150

DONGSUH 30,300 DN 200

SamsungEng 23,950 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 DN 2,500

PanOcean 8,770 UP 230

(MORE)