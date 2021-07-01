KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 25,500 UP 350
KT 31,600 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 20,050 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,200 DN 600
KT&G 84,500 UP 100
DHICO 24,850 UP 1,000
Doosanfc 50,200 UP 200
LG Display 24,450 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,850 DN 50
NAVER 413,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 160,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 834,000 UP 14,000
KIWOOM 127,500 DN 3,500
DSME 35,000 DN 800
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,880 DN 70
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 42,750 DN 100
LGH&H 1,770,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 845,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 48,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 90,700 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,050 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 162,000 DN 1,500
Celltrion 267,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 23,100 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 177,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,800 DN 600
KIH 101,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 35,100 DN 700
GS 46,250 0
CJ CGV 30,200 DN 300
LIG Nex1 41,500 DN 950
Fila Holdings 57,000 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 206,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 3,720 DN 35
