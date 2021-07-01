KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 248,000 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 10,750 DN 100
SK Innovation 269,500 DN 26,000
POONGSAN 38,000 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 54,700 DN 1,100
Hansae 24,100 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 100,000 UP 1,700
Youngone Corp 44,100 DN 300
CSWIND 75,000 DN 2,500
GKL 16,350 DN 300
KOLON IND 80,900 UP 100
HanmiPharm 351,500 UP 17,000
BNK Financial Group 7,650 DN 80
emart 159,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY522 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 0
HANJINKAL 65,600 DN 400
DoubleUGames 59,400 DN 200
CUCKOO 122,500 DN 500
COSMAX 131,000 0
MANDO 65,100 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 UP 14,000
INNOCEAN 66,200 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 47,600 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,700 UP 50
Netmarble 139,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69900 DN900
ORION 120,500 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,850 DN 200
BGF Retail 170,000 DN 9,500
SKCHEM 259,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 31,050 DN 450
HYOSUNG TNC 892,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 454,000 UP 13,500
SKBS 158,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 0
HYBE 302,000 UP 9,500
SK ie technology 186,500 UP 3,500
DL E&C 143,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,200 DN 50
(END)
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts