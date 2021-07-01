Hyundai's June sales rise 14 pct on strong overseas demand
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its sales rose 14 percent last month from a year earlier on strong overseas demand for its models despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 354,409 vehicles in June, up from 309,827 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
On top of robust sales of its sport utility vehicle models, the company benefited from a lower base effect, as it suffered disrupted production at its plants due to the pandemic in the same month of last year, it said.
Domestic sales fell 18 percent to 68,407 units from 83,700 as lack of semiconductor parts affected production during the same period, while overseas sales jumped 27 percent to 286,002 from 226,127, it said.
From January to June, sales climbed 26 percent to 2,028,974 autos from 1,607,340 units in the year-ago period.
Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles this year, which is 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.
