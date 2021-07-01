Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung's June sales edge down on weak domestic demand

All News 15:59 July 01, 2021

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Thursday its auto sales slightly fell last month compared with a year ago due to weak domestic demand in the face of toughening competition.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 14,166 vehicles in June, down 0.7 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales tumbled 59 percent on-year to 5,610 units last month as the automaker lost its share to Korean and German brands.

Exports vaulted to 8,556 units from 592 units over the period as the automaker shipped XM3 sport utility vehicles to Europe for its release last month.

Its accumulated sales in the first half of this year stood at 55,926 units, down 17.3 percent from a year earlier, the firm said.

Renault Samsung's 2022 XM3 SUV model is seen in this photo provided by the Korean unit of Renault S.A. on June 4, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

