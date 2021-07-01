GM Korea's June sales climb 3.4 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales gained 3.4 percent last month from a year earlier as robust exports offset the sluggish domestic sales.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 26,876 vehicles in June, up from 25,983 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales tumbled 38.6 percent on-year to 5,740 units, while exports increased 27.1 percent to 21,136 autos over the period on strong demand for Chevrolet Trailblazer SUVs, GM Korea said.
The automaker sold 327 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in the domestic market, up 153.5 percent from a year earlier, it noted.
Its sales in the first half of this year stood at 154,783 units, down 6.8 percent from a year ago.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts