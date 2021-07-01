Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints new Air Force chief

All News 16:18 July 01, 2021

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed South Korea's new Air Force chief Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Earlier this week, Moon nominated Lt. Gen. Park In-ho as Air Force chief of staff and then waited until the formal process of the Cabinet approving his pick.

Hours after a Cabinet meeting, Moon appointed Park, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. His tenure is to begin Friday, when an appointment ceremony will be held, she added.

Park will be promoted to the rank of general to assume the post.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!