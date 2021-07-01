Moon appoints new Air Force chief
July 01, 2021
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed South Korea's new Air Force chief Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Earlier this week, Moon nominated Lt. Gen. Park In-ho as Air Force chief of staff and then waited until the formal process of the Cabinet approving his pick.
Hours after a Cabinet meeting, Moon appointed Park, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee. His tenure is to begin Friday, when an appointment ceremony will be held, she added.
Park will be promoted to the rank of general to assume the post.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
