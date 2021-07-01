Finance minister, BOK chief to meet this week amid talks of policy discord
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top economic policymaker and the chief of the central bank will meet this week to discuss economic situations, the finance ministry said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will have a breakfast meeting Friday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The meeting comes amid concerns that the government's plan to create another extra budget is not in sync with the BOK's move toward monetary tightening.
Earlier in the day, the finance ministry proposed an extra budget of 33 trillion won (US$29 billion) to fund another round of COVID-19 relief aid packages for people in the bottom 80 percent income bracket and smaller merchants hit by the pandemic.
BOK Gov. Lee said last week the central bank is ready to raise the key interest rate "within this year," stressing the need to orderly normalize its monetary policy amid the accelerating economic recovery.
In May, the BOK froze its policy rate at a record low of 0.5 percent. The central bank slashed the base rate by a combined 0.75 percentage point between March and May 2020 to bolster the pandemic-hit economy.
The ministry has dismissed the view that the two policies go in opposite directions.
The government said it is rather a "policy mix" under which the country supports vulnerable people with the fiscal policy, while the monetary policy focuses on easing financial imbalances.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts