Samsung Heavy's fuel cell-powered LNG carrier design receives approval from DNV GL
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it received approval in principle from DNV GL, a Norwegian-German ship quality assurance society, for its design of the world's first fuel-cell propelled LNG carrier.
Samsung Heavy developed the design with U.S. fuel cell maker Bloom Energy that commercialized solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), the shipbuilder said.
SOFCs are energy conversion devices that generate electricity.
The fuel cell-powered LNG carrier will be equipped with engines using SOFCs and LNG so that it will have no internal-combustion engines and devices using oil.
Samsung Heavy's design for fuel cell-propelled crude carriers was approved by DNV-GL in September 2019.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' breaks 900 mln views
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
New cases in 700s for 2nd day, capital area at risk of resurgence
-
(3rd LD) Greater Seoul area to hold off on new social distancing scheme for 1 week
-
(5th LD) N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts