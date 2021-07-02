Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin surrenders 2 homers in loss to Mariners

The Blue Jays would normally have played this Canada Day game at Rogers Centre in Toronto. But the Canada-U.S. border remains closed to non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the itinerant Blue Jays have been forced to play their "home" games elsewhere. They began this season at TD Ballpark, their Single-A home in Dunedin, Florida, and then relocated to Sahlen Field, their Triple-A park, in June. The Blue Jays spent the entire 2020 season at Sahlen Field, too.