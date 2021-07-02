Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung vows powerful economic revival plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung pledges to build nation without privilege, foul play (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to reduce inequality, boost co-prosperity (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung joins presidential race, vows economic revival (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi says bullying China will lead to bleeding (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung vows to open competent 4th DP-affiliate government (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee vows powerful economic revival to address crisis facing nation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee vows powerful economic revival (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung puts growth, equality ahead of reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung launches presidential bid, vows powerful economic revival (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee vows to implement powerful economic revival plan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gyeonggi governor throws hat into presidential ring (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee throws hat in the ring for presidency (Korea Herald)
-- Gyeonggi governor vows to tackle inequality, unfairness (Korea Times)
(END)
