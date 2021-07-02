Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung vows powerful economic revival plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung pledges to build nation without privilege, foul play (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung vows to reduce inequality, boost co-prosperity (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung joins presidential race, vows economic revival (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Xi says bullying China will lead to bleeding (Segye Times)

-- Lee Jae-myung vows to open competent 4th DP-affiliate government (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee vows powerful economic revival to address crisis facing nation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee vows powerful economic revival (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Jae-myung puts growth, equality ahead of reform (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung launches presidential bid, vows powerful economic revival (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee vows to implement powerful economic revival plan (Korea Economic Daily)

