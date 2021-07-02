(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 2)

In South Korea under the US military government, however, the kind of savagery seen in North Korea was not reported. Kim's remark that McArthur proclaimed that US troops were occupation forces, not liberation forces was not correct. The proclamation just reads that the US military forces will occupy the territory of Korea south of 38 degrees north latitude. Kim distorted facts to give an impression that the US tried to rule South Korea by force. He defined the Soviet occupation as good but the US one as evil.