(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 2)

The nation needs to invest and concentrate its resources in industries with high growth potential. An enterprise's future depends on whether or not it can preempt the future. The same should be said about policymaking. Policies reach their maximum intended effects only when they are one step ahead of the times. To ensure this, policymakers should be able to read the market and grasp its flow. Bureaucrats should make quick and appropriate decisions when the industrial landscape shifts, therefore Korea needs policymakers' hunches to be better now more than ever before.

(END)