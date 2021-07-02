Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Consumer price growth hits over 2 pct for 3rd straight month in June: statistics agency

All News 08:00 July 02, 2021

(END)

Keywords
#consumer prices #pandemic #economic recovery
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!