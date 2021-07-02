Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
June 29 -- N.K. leader says 'crucial case' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts

30 -- U.S. aware of NK leader Kim's remarks on 'grave incident' in anti-pandemic steps: State Dept.
July 1 -- N.K. leader vows to elevate relations with China to new strategic point

-- U.S. shortlists N. Korea among worst nations in trafficking of humans

-- U.S. awaits constructive response from Pyongyang for dialogue: State Dept.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!