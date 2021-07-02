Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Unification minister hopes big trend changing despite N.K. rejection of U.S. dialogue offer
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Despite North Korea's outright rejection of a U.S. dialogue offer, the overall trend appears to be moving toward dialogue, Unification Minister Lee in-Young said Friday, holding on to hopes that Pyongyang will ultimately return to talks.
In his keynote speech at an annual peace forum co-hosted by his ministry and Yonhap News Agency, Lee called for the resumption of long-stalled dialogue with North Korea at an early date, saying that a longer stalemate could lead to heightening tensions in the region.
"Chairman Kim Jong-un hinted at the possibility of dialogue and showed a more flexible stance than before by making mention of stable control of situations on the Korean Peninsula and talks during the third plenary meeting of the Workers' Party last week," Lee said.
------------
Unification minister vows to act 'more quickly' for resumption of dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Sunday vowed to act "more quickly" to resume dialogue with North Korea while calling on Pyongyang to flexibly respond to offers for talks.
Lee made the remarks during an event to mark the end of the ministry-organized "Unification Walk" campaign where dozens of participants walked together for 13 days along the border in the hope of the reunification of the two Koreas. It was the first of 10 rounds of such walks planned this year, and Lee earlier joined the walk for a few days.
"It has been about two years since the dialogue between the South and the North, and the North and the U.S. came to a halt, along with the walk toward peace," Lee told the participants during the event held in Paju, north of Seoul.
------------
No. of N.K. defectors entering resettlement center drops 85 pct on year to 57 in first half
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Fifty-seven newly arrived North Korean defectors were admitted to the government-run resettlement education center in the first half of the year, an 85 percent drop from a year earlier amid the North's anti-coronavirus border closure, an official said Wednesday.
During the same period last year, 380 North Korean defectors entered the Hanawon resettlement center.
"The number of people entering Hanawon fell sharply as countries took antivirus measures, including blocking arrivals and restricting movement, due to COVID-19. ... This trend is likely to continue for a considerable period of time," the official at Hanawon said.
------------
N.K. leader appears to have reshuffled top officials at recent politburo meeting: official
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have carried out a reshuffle of top officials at a recent politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
State media earlier reported that Kim discussed "an organizational issue," including the election of new politburo members and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, at the extended politburo meeting of the party on Tuesday. It did not provide details on those newly elected.
"There is a possibility of personnel changes involving Ri Pyong-chol, Pak Jong-chon and Choe Sang-gon, as Ri and Pak were not seen participating in the voting process and Choe's seat was left empty," the official said.
(END)
