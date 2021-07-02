Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. see dialogue with N.K. as still possible despite Pyongyang's rejection
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States believe that dialogue with North Korea is still possible despite North Korea's rejection of a U.S. dialogue offer, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim called for talks with the North "anywhere, anytime without conditions" but Pyongyang rejected the offer, with its foreign minister saying the country is "not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S."
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also said the U.S. has "wrong" expectations for dialogue.
------------
U.S. must consider reconstituting six-party talks with N. Korea: former U.S. envoys
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States should consider engaging with North Korea multilaterally should its bilateral efforts continue to go ignored by the recalcitrant North, former U.S. envoys to denuclearization talks with the North said Friday.
They also argued a multilateral process must at least involve China, which they said has far more leverage over the North than the United States.
"The fact is we don't have a dialogue (with North Korea)," said Joseph DeTrani, former special envoy for six-nation negotiations with North Korea. "The option is for North Korea to come back and their leader or representative, their special envoy should be meeting with ours ambassadors. That's point No. 1. But if that's not kicking in, China is so important in this equation and we all know this."
------------
U.S. aware of NK leader Kim's remarks on 'grave incident' in anti-pandemic steps: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's remarks about a serious incident with regard to the North's fight against the new coronavirus, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson for the department, however, offered no immediate U.S. plans to provide humanitarian assistance, including COVID-19 vaccine, to the impoverished North.
"We are certainly aware of the report -- what Kim Jong-un has said -- but we don't have any comments from here," she said in a telephonic press briefing.
------------
U.S. shortlists N. Korea among worst nations in trafficking of humans
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States has again shortlisted North Korea as a nation complicit in human trafficking and forced labor, an annual U.S. report said Thursday.
The North Korean regime is one of 11 governments with a "policy or pattern" of human trafficking, according to the Trafficking in Persons Report.
North Korea was put on the shortlist of 12 countries in 2020 and again this year with 11 nations.
------------
U.S. awaits constructive response from Pyongyang for dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States hopes for a constructive response from North Korea as it remains willing to engage with the reclusive nation anytime and anywhere, a State Department spokesman said Thursday.
The remarks from spokesman Ned Price come after the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said his country is ready to meet with the North "anytime, anywhere without preconditions."
"Ambassador Kim, our special envoy for the DPRK, has recently been in the Republic of Korea, where he met with South Korean officials," the spokesman said in a daily press briefing, referring to South Korea by its official name. DPRK is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
Small firms begin to implement 52-hour workweek
-
New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
-
Son Heung-min left off S. Korean Olympic team despite green light from Tottenham: source
-
Mask exemption for vaccinated people goes into effect but many reluctant to go maskless
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe