Friday's weather forecast

July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/23 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Suwon 32/22 Sunny 60

Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 80

Jeju 28/23 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 29/21 Cloudy 20

