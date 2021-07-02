Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 July 02, 2021
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/23 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 60
Suwon 32/22 Sunny 60
Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 32/22 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 32/23 Sunny 80
Jeju 28/23 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 29/21 Cloudy 20
(END)
