Army officer tests positive for COVID-19

All News 11:06 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.

The officer based in Yongin, south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a support mission at a local coronavirus treatment center, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,026.

Nationwide, South Korea added 826 new infections Friday, marking a near six-month high as infections in the greater Seoul area continued to spike.

People stand in line to take coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station on July 1, 2021. (Yonhap)

