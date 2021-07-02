Army officer tests positive for COVID-19
All News 11:06 July 02, 2021
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.
The officer based in Yongin, south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a support mission at a local coronavirus treatment center, according to the ministry.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,026.
Nationwide, South Korea added 826 new infections Friday, marking a near six-month high as infections in the greater Seoul area continued to spike.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
K-pop star Seventeen debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
Most Saved
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
Small firms begin to implement 52-hour workweek
-
Son Heung-min left off S. Korean Olympic team despite green light from Tottenham: source
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
Mask exemption for vaccinated people goes into effect but many reluctant to go maskless
-
AstraZeneca to be administered to over-50s, Moderna vaccine eyed for people in 50s