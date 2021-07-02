Korea Shipbuilding wins 215.5 bln won order for LNG carrier
All News 11:17 July 02, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has bagged a 215.5 billion-won (US$190 million) order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
The order awarded by a Liberian company calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to build and deliver the vessel by November 2023, KSOE said.
KSOE is the holding company of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
