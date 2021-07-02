Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins 215.5 bln won order for LNG carrier

All News 11:17 July 02, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has bagged a 215.5 billion-won (US$190 million) order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The order awarded by a Liberian company calls for Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, to build and deliver the vessel by November 2023, KSOE said.

KSOE is the holding company of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.

In this file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on June 21, 2021, a 174,000-cubic meter LNG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. goes on a sea trial. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

