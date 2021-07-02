Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Unification ministry says it does not know about Moon-Kim letter exchanges

All News 11:39 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Friday said it is not aware of anything in connection with a news report that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged letters to discuss the possibility of a video summit.

On Friday, a local newspaper reported that Moon and Kim exchanged personal letters and discussed ways to resume inter-Korean talks via a virtual summit around the time of Moon's summit meeting with U.S. President Biden in May.

"We do not know in regard to the contents of the news report," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson at the unification ministry, said during a regular press briefing.

Cha, however, added that South Korea is equipped to hold an inter-Korean virtual summit anytime as it has completed setting up a conference room specifically designed to hold negotiations with the North via a video system in April.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!