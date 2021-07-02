Unification ministry says it does not know about Moon-Kim letter exchanges
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Friday said it is not aware of anything in connection with a news report that President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exchanged letters to discuss the possibility of a video summit.
On Friday, a local newspaper reported that Moon and Kim exchanged personal letters and discussed ways to resume inter-Korean talks via a virtual summit around the time of Moon's summit meeting with U.S. President Biden in May.
"We do not know in regard to the contents of the news report," Cha Deok-cheol, deputy spokesperson at the unification ministry, said during a regular press briefing.
Cha, however, added that South Korea is equipped to hold an inter-Korean virtual summit anytime as it has completed setting up a conference room specifically designed to hold negotiations with the North via a video system in April.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
Small firms begin to implement 52-hour workweek
-
Son Heung-min left off S. Korean Olympic team despite green light from Tottenham: source
-
New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
Mask exemption for vaccinated people goes into effect but many reluctant to go maskless