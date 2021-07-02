Seoul stocks trim gains amid virus worries
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed early gains late Friday morning as concerns of spreading new coronavirus cases offset positive impact from solid U.S. economic data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to trade at 3,284.55 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks pared half of their gains amid woes over a potential surge in variant cases.
South Korea added 826 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily tally in nearly six months.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.38 percent on improving manufacturing and jobless data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 climbed 0.13 and 0.52 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.2 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver added 0.48 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.24 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,134.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over IOC's response to Dokdo issue
-
K-pop star Seventeen debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(4th LD) Court rules against Netflix in network usage fee dispute
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
Small firms begin to implement 52-hour workweek
-
Son Heung-min left off S. Korean Olympic team despite green light from Tottenham: source
-
Vaccinated visitors from overseas to be exempt from 14-day quarantine starting this week
-
New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
-
Mask exemption for vaccinated people goes into effect but many reluctant to go maskless