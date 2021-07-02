Go to Contents Go to Navigation

13 biz group owners hold stocks worth over 1 tln won

All News 11:47 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Thirteen out of South Korea's top 50 business group heads hold stocks worth more than 1 trillion won (US$881 million) as of end-June, with Samsung Group's chief being the richest, a corporate tracker said Friday.

The number, which came amid a bullish local stock market, was up from 12 recorded in the first quarter of this year, according to CXO Institute

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto chairman of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, owned the largest amount of stocks at 15.6 trillion won.

Kim Beom-su, founder and chief of South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp, came next with 9.6 trillion won, followed by Suh Kyung-bae, president of top cosmetics maker AmorePacific Corp., with 4.6 trillion won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun with 4.2 trillion won and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won.

Other members of the 1 trillion won club include Bang Joon-hyuk, the head of Netmarble Games, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, Lee Hae-jin, co-founder of South Korean internet conglomerate Naver Corp., and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc.'s Honorary Chairman Seo Jung-jin.

A total of 38 out of the top 50 group owners held shares of listed companies, whose value came to 60.8 trillion won as of end-June, up 25 percent from three months earlier.

This photo provided by Yonhap News TV shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


