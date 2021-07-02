New Air Force chief vows utmost reform efforts after sexual abuse case
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Gen. Park In-ho vowed utmost efforts to make the Air Force an "upright and strong" organization, as he was to take office as its chief of staff Friday amid a probe into the suicide death of a sexually harassed noncommissioned officer.
An inauguration ceremony for him was scheduled to take place later in the day, about a month after former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong stepped down, taking responsibility over the death of the late master sergeant, surnamed Lee.
The master sergeant was found dead on May 22, three months after she was groped and suffered other abuse by a colleague of the same rank.
Military investigators have been looking into allegations that the Air Force officials had tried to cover up the incident without giving proper support to the victim.
"I feel great responsibility over the current situation," Park told reporters at the defense ministry building, expressing condolences over the officer's death and apologizing for disappointing the public.
"I will put utmost efforts to build the Air Force into an upright and strong organization again," he said.
