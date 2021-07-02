(LEAD) New Air Force chief vows utmost reform efforts after sexual abuse case
(ATTN: ADDS ministry's probe into sexual abuse case in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Gen. Park In-ho vowed utmost efforts to make the Air Force an "upright and strong" organization, as he was to take office as its chief of staff Friday amid a probe into the suicide death of a sexually harassed noncommissioned officer.
An inauguration ceremony for him was scheduled to take place later in the day, about a month after former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong stepped down, taking responsibility over the death of the late master sergeant, surnamed Lee.
The master sergeant was found dead on May 22, three months after she was groped and suffered other abuse by a colleague of the same rank.
Military investigators have been looking into allegations that the Air Force officials had tried to cover up the incident without giving proper support to the victim.
"I feel great responsibility over the current situation," Park told reporters at the defense ministry building, expressing condolences over the officer's death and apologizing for disappointing the public.
"I will put utmost efforts to build the Air Force into an upright and strong organization again," he said.
Meanwhile, the military prosecutors launched a probe into an Air Force colonel on Friday for allegedly forcing a female subordinate to attend a private drinking session and abetting sexual harassment against her by one of his civilian friends, according to officials.
The case, which took place in 2019, was belatedly known to the media, as the victim reported the incident to the defense ministry last month when it ran a one-month campaign to receive reports of sexual abuse suffered by service members in the wake of the suicide death of the master sergeant.
Back then, the Air Force cleared the colonel of all the charges, citing lack of evidence.
"Upon the complaint by the female captain, the ministry's audit office had looked into the case since June 14. As we found the need for an official investigation, we requested the ministry's prosecution team to conduct a probe," the ministry said in a release.
-
