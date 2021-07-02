Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Didim to raise 1 bln won via stock sale

All News 14:00 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, JULY 2 (Yonhap) -- Didim Inc. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1 billion won(US$881,599). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 514,138 common shares at a price of 1,945 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
