N.K. paper warns against irresponsibility, negligence after 'crucial' lapses in antivirus efforts
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Friday irresponsibility is "never acceptable," days after top officials were dismissed for "crucial" lapses in the country's fight against the coronavirus.
"While mistakes made during the process are forgivable, causing critical harm to our party, country and people due to irresponsibility and negligence of duty is never acceptable," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
The paper also said the officials will turn out to be "losers of the revolution" if they fail to consistently nurture and train themselves for the party.
It warned that the "undisciplined phenomenon of bargaining for matters already decided should never happen."
The article appears to be aimed at tightening internal discipline among officials amid the country's protracted anti-pandemic campaign and organizational reshuffle.
On Tuesday, Kim Jong-un held an extended politburo meeting and berated officials handling anti-epidemic measures for neglecting duties and causing "a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people."
Speculation has swirled that Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, and Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, might have been among those dismissed during the meeting.
