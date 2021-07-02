Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. paper warns against irresponsibility, negligence after 'crucial' lapses in antivirus efforts

All News 14:58 July 02, 2021

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper said Friday irresponsibility is "never acceptable," days after top officials were dismissed for "crucial" lapses in the country's fight against the coronavirus.

"While mistakes made during the process are forgivable, causing critical harm to our party, country and people due to irresponsibility and negligence of duty is never acceptable," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.

The paper also said the officials will turn out to be "losers of the revolution" if they fail to consistently nurture and train themselves for the party.

It warned that the "undisciplined phenomenon of bargaining for matters already decided should never happen."

The article appears to be aimed at tightening internal discipline among officials amid the country's protracted anti-pandemic campaign and organizational reshuffle.

On Tuesday, Kim Jong-un held an extended politburo meeting and berated officials handling anti-epidemic measures for neglecting duties and causing "a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people."

Speculation has swirled that Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, and Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, might have been among those dismissed during the meeting.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Workers' Party's politburo meeting in Pyongyang on June 29, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). "By neglecting important decisions of the party in its national emergency antivirus fight in preparations for a global health crisis, officials in charge have caused a grave incident that poses a huge crisis to the safety of the nation and its people," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

