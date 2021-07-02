S. Korea to sell 2 tln won of Treasury bills in July
All News 15:00 July 02, 2021
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) worth of Treasury bills this month to repay maturing debt, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions in July, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Treasury bills are usually floated to raise money to cover short-term financial shortfalls and thus are generally sold with a maturity of less than a year. The debts should be repaid within the year of issuance.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
