KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,600 UP 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,940 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,100 UP 600
SGBC 95,300 DN 1,400
SSANGYONGCNE 8,190 DN 30
KAL 31,350 UP 100
Nongshim 318,000 UP 4,000
Shinsegae 282,000 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 DN 2,500
Hyosung 105,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 23,800 UP 300
L&L 14,050 UP 150
LG Corp. 99,800 DN 700
Hanwha 31,350 DN 50
DB HiTek 60,600 DN 1,800
LGInt 31,000 DN 150
CJ 106,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 30,350 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 22,200 UP 200
HITEJINRO 36,750 DN 100
Yuhan 65,700 UP 100
DL 80,400 UP 700
CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 98,500 UP 4,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 40,250 UP 150
Youngpoong 639,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 60,000 UP 2,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,700 DN 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,000 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 223,500 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,950 UP 1,100
Kogas 36,700 UP 250
KIA CORP. 90,000 DN 500
SK hynix 122,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE 39,350 UP 50
GCH Corp 34,950 DN 300
LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 239,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 63,900 UP 100
