LOTTE Fine Chem 67,600 UP 700

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,940 UP 50

HYUNDAI STEEL 54,100 UP 600

SGBC 95,300 DN 1,400

SSANGYONGCNE 8,190 DN 30

KAL 31,350 UP 100

Nongshim 318,000 UP 4,000

Shinsegae 282,000 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 DN 2,500

Hyosung 105,500 DN 1,000

BoryungPharm 23,800 UP 300

L&L 14,050 UP 150

LG Corp. 99,800 DN 700

Hanwha 31,350 DN 50

DB HiTek 60,600 DN 1,800

LGInt 31,000 DN 150

CJ 106,000 DN 500

JWPHARMA 30,350 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 22,200 UP 200

HITEJINRO 36,750 DN 100

Yuhan 65,700 UP 100

DL 80,400 UP 700

CJ LOGISTICS 180,000 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 98,500 UP 4,400

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,000 DN 500

ShinhanGroup 40,250 UP 150

Youngpoong 639,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 60,000 UP 2,200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,700 DN 550

HANKOOK & COMPANY 20,000 DN 150

SamsungF&MIns 223,500 UP 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,950 UP 1,100

Kogas 36,700 UP 250

KIA CORP. 90,000 DN 500

SK hynix 122,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE 39,350 UP 50

GCH Corp 34,950 DN 300

LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 239,000 DN 3,000

AmoreG 63,900 UP 100

(MORE)