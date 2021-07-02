KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,500 DN 50
POSCO 344,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 56,200 UP 2,500
SamsungElec 80,000 DN 100
NHIS 12,700 UP 50
DongwonInd 261,500 DN 500
SK Discovery 52,700 UP 200
LS 72,000 UP 900
GC Corp 334,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 43,600 UP 1,300
TaihanElecWire 3,060 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 UP 800
Daesang 27,500 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,970 DN 20
ORION Holdings 16,950 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 10,250 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 140,000 DN 1,500
KCC 338,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 135,000 UP 7,000
BukwangPharm 20,700 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,200 DN 1,100
Daewoong 46,200 DN 1,600
SamyangFood 90,800 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,500 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 449,500 DN 4,500
TaekwangInd 1,156,000 DN 11,000
Ottogi 541,000 0
IlyangPharm 38,350 DN 450
KPIC 238,500 DN 500
F&F Holdings 37,850 DN 650
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,370 0
SKC 155,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 723,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,735 UP 45
HtlShilla 96,000 UP 100
Hanmi Science 83,500 UP 1,300
GS Retail 37,550 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 177,500 UP 500
Hanssem 105,500 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 88,600 UP 1,900
