KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 61,700 UP 600
S-Oil 105,500 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 223,500 DN 3,000
KSOE 135,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,000 UP 1,000
HMM 44,800 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 98,500 DN 4,500
KumhoPetrochem 218,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 283,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,150 DN 350
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,450 UP 1,300
OCI 122,000 DN 500
S-1 82,600 UP 100
LS ELECTRIC 55,700 DN 600
KorZinc 431,500 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,990 UP 310
KEPCO 24,700 UP 100
SamsungSecu 44,300 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 17,450 DN 50
SKTelecom 318,500 UP 3,500
SNT MOTIV 70,100 DN 700
HyundaiElev 53,400 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,000 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 7,580 DN 160
Hanon Systems 16,800 UP 150
SK 276,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 82,700 DN 2,600
Handsome 41,950 0
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 81,600 UP 100
ZINUS 107,000 0
Hanchem 240,500 0
DWS 43,650 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 DN 1,000
IBK 10,450 UP 100
DONGSUH 30,200 DN 100
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 0
PanOcean 8,340 DN 430
