KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 July 02, 2021

SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 25,200 DN 300
KT 31,800 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 20,150 UP 100
LG Uplus 15,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,200 0
KT&G 84,500 0
DHICO 24,750 DN 100
Doosanfc 49,650 DN 550
LG Display 24,850 UP 400
Kangwonland 26,850 0
NAVER 414,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 159,500 DN 500
NCsoft 818,000 DN 16,000
KIWOOM 126,500 DN 1,000
DSME 36,050 UP 1,050
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,880 0
DongwonF&B 223,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 43,100 UP 350
LGH&H 1,729,000 DN 41,000
LGCHEM 849,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 51,400 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,600 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,450 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 163,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 266,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 23,100 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,700 DN 100
KIH 100,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 35,150 UP 50
GS 46,850 UP 600
CJ CGV 29,900 DN 300
LIG Nex1 42,100 UP 600
Fila Holdings 56,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,350 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,755 UP 35
(MORE)

