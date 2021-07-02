SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 25,200 DN 300

KT 31,800 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 20,150 UP 100

LG Uplus 15,100 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,200 0

KT&G 84,500 0

DHICO 24,750 DN 100

Doosanfc 49,650 DN 550

LG Display 24,850 UP 400

Kangwonland 26,850 0

NAVER 414,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 159,500 DN 500

NCsoft 818,000 DN 16,000

KIWOOM 126,500 DN 1,000

DSME 36,050 UP 1,050

DSINFRA 14,450 0

DWEC 7,880 0

DongwonF&B 223,500 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 43,100 UP 350

LGH&H 1,729,000 DN 41,000

LGCHEM 849,000 UP 4,000

KEPCO E&C 51,400 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,600 DN 2,100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,450 UP 400

LGELECTRONICS 163,500 UP 1,500

Celltrion 266,000 DN 1,500

Huchems 23,100 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 172,500 DN 4,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,700 DN 100

KIH 100,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE Himart 35,150 UP 50

GS 46,850 UP 600

CJ CGV 29,900 DN 300

LIG Nex1 42,100 UP 600

Fila Holdings 56,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 205,500 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 45,350 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 3,755 UP 35

(MORE)