KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 249,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,800 UP 50
SK Innovation 269,500 0
POONGSAN 38,050 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 54,500 DN 200
Hansae 23,350 DN 750
LG HAUSYS 104,500 UP 4,500
Youngone Corp 43,900 DN 200
CSWIND 75,300 UP 300
GKL 16,400 UP 50
KOLON IND 80,900 0
HanmiPharm 354,500 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,740 UP 90
emart 158,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY515 00 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 57,300 DN 700
HANJINKAL 65,200 DN 400
DoubleUGames 59,600 UP 200
CUCKOO 125,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 130,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 65,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 855,000 0
INNOCEAN 66,800 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 49,450 UP 1,850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,350 DN 350
Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71600 UP1700
ORION 119,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 UP 250
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 256,500 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 32,350 UP 1,300
HYOSUNG TNC 898,000 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 455,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 164,500 UP 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 UP 100
HYBE 303,000 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 186,000 DN 500
DL E&C 152,000 UP 8,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,050 DN 150
(END)
