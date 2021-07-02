Olympic football coach on Son Heung-min snub: 'We have to protect him'
PAJU, South Korea, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Kim Hak-bum, head coach of the South Korean men's Olympic football team, said Friday he left Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min off his squad because of injury concerns.
"He's a player that we must protect and love," Kim told reporters at the start of his final pre-Olympic training camp at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul. "It breaks my heart not to have picked him. But he's played so much this year. He appeared in 51 matches for 3,996 minutes. There were some warning signs during his Premier League season, and I felt he faced a high risk of injury."
The Tokyo Olympic men's football tournament is open to players 24 or younger, with countries allowed to pick a maximum three players over that limit. While Son, hands down the best South Korean player today, was being considered, it wasn't originally seen as a major surprise that Kim didn't select him as one of the three overage players.
Though Kim at first didn't specify reasons, it was assumed that Son hadn't been able to get permission from Tottenham to play in the Olympics. The Olympic tournament is outside FIFA's jurisdiction and clubs aren't required to release their players for it, as they would be for FIFA World Cup or international friendlies.
With Son being one of Tottenham's prized stars and their preseason training kicking off next Monday, Spurs appeared unlikely to have granted Son's wish to represent the country at the Olympic tournament starting on July 22.
However, an informed source said Thursday that Son had gained approval from Tottenham and that all Kim had to do was to pick him.
Kim didn't do that Wednesday when announcing his initial 18-man team. Kim had another opportunity to put Son on his squad earlier Friday, when the roster expanded from 18 to 22 players to account for COVID-19 concerns. The coach instead went with four U-24 players.
"Considering the tight Olympic schedule, we have to protect him even if it means we don't get to play him," Kim said. "We could lose such a gifted player. I stayed up at night mulling over that decision. Once again, I'd like to apologize to Son Heung-min and also thank him."
Son suffered a hamstring injury during the North London derby against Arsenal in March and missed South Korea's friendly match against Japan later that month.
At the Olympics, South Korea will face New Zealand n July 22, Romania on July 25 and Honduras on July 28. If they finish among the top two in the group, the quarterfinals will take place on July 31. The gold medal match is set for Aug. 7.
