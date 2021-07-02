Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-------------------
Poll shows former prosecution chief Yoon slightly ahead of Gyeonggi Gov. Lee
SEOUL -- A new poll on prospective presidential contenders released Friday showed former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl with a slight edge over his ruling party rival, Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung.
In the survey by Gallup Korea, Yoon received 25 percent of support, up 4 percentage points from a month before. He overtook Lee, whose rating stayed put at 24 percent.
-------------------
N.K. paper warns against irresponsibility, negligence after 'crucial' lapses in antivirus efforts
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper said Friday irresponsibility is "never acceptable," days after top officials were dismissed for "crucial" lapses in the country's fight against the coronavirus.
"While mistakes made during the process are forgivable, causing critical harm to our party, country and people due to irresponsibility and negligence of duty is never acceptable," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
-------------------
Samsung, SK hynix may be subject to new int'l taxation rules
SEOUL -- South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. may have to pay part of their corporate taxes to foreign countries where they earn profits under a new global taxation scheme, Seoul's finance ministry said Friday.
Around 130 countries on Thursday agreed on a two-pillar deal to impose a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent and to share corporate taxes imposed on the profits of multinational companies, in a bid to prevent them from dodging taxes, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
-------------------
PM says S. Korea's COVID-19 response at 'critical crisis,' warns of tough measures against weekend rally
SEOUL -- South Korea's prime minister said Friday that the nation's COVID-19 response has reached a point of "critical crisis" amid a recent surge in new virus cases and vowed to take all available measures against a mass labor union rally planned for this weekend in Seoul.
"Our country's antivirus measures, which the public has painstakingly endured and amassed during the past year and a half, have reached a point of critical crisis. We must strengthen our coronavirus response," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in a nationally televised address.
-------------------
Appeals court upholds cancellation of hefty fine for BMW Korea
SEOUL -- An appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court's decision to nullify the bulk of financial penalties imposed in 2017 by the South Korean government on the local unit of German automaker BMW for falsifying documents on gas emissions required for domestic sales.
The Seoul High Court approved the Seoul Administrative Court's order issued in December 2019 that 58.3 billion won (US$51.32 million) of a penalty surcharge of 62.7 billion won levied by the Ministry of Environment on BMW Korea two years earlier be canceled.
-------------------
S. Korea to sell 2 tln won of Treasury bills in July
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to sell 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion) worth of Treasury bills this month to repay maturing debt, the finance ministry said Friday.
The bills, which have a maturity of 63 days, will be sold in four separate auctions in July, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-------------------
(2nd LD) Gen. Paul LaCamera takes office as new U.S. Forces Korea chief
SEOUL -- Gen. Paul LaCamera took office as the new commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday amid daunting security challenges on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.
LaCamera, who most recently served as the U.S. Army Pacific commander, replaced Gen. Robert Abrams to lead the 28,500-strong American troops in South Korea, as well as the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) and the United Nations Command.
-------------------
Olympic football coach on Son Heung-min snub: 'We have to protect him'
PAJU -- Kim Hak-bum, head coach of the South Korean men's Olympic football team, said Friday he left Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min off his squad because of injury concerns.
"He's a player that we must protect and love," Kim told reporters at the start of his final pre-Olympic training camp at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul. "It breaks my heart not to have picked him. But he's played so much this year. He appeared in 51 matches for 3,996 minutes. There were some warning signs during his Premier League season, and I felt he faced a high risk of injury."
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
K-pop star Seventeen debuts at No. 15 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
(News Focus) Tight presidential race ahead, cohesion expected to be key for each rival bloc
-
Small firms begin to implement 52-hour workweek
-
New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
-
Son Heung-min left off S. Korean Olympic team despite green light from Tottenham: source
-
Mask exemption for vaccinated people goes into effect but many reluctant to go maskless
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe