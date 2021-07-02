Cherrybro to raise 34 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:12 July 02, 2021
SEOUL, JULY 2 (Yonhap) -- Cherrybro Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 34 billion won(US$30 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 19 million common shares at a price of 1,790 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
