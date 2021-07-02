Deputy FM to visit 3 African countries next week
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Ham Sang-wook, deputy foreign minister for multilateral affairs, will travel to three African countries next week for talks on bilateral and regional cooperation, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The seven-day trip starting Monday will take him to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of the Congo and Ghana, during which he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior officials there, the ministry said.
Ham is also expected to meet with Bintou Keita, U.N. special representative for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, and discuss issues related to regional peace and development.
Ham will also attend a ceremony marking South Korea's donations of COVID-19 medical equipment and other supplies, the ministry added.
